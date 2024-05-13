Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard [Image 4 of 5]

    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, await to present the Colors at Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 17, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California to the National Capitol Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8414244
    VIRIN: 240517-M-JE726-9588
    Resolution: 2048x1397
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Preakness
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
    Sgt. Reckless
    DMAMPRO
    USMCNews

