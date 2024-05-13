U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard await to present the Colors at Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 17, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California to the National Capitol Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. ( U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Stippey)

