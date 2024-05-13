10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sanjeev "Jay" Sivasankaran is recognized as the U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year at the 2024 European Missile Defender of the Year conference in Warsaw, Poland, on May 9, 2024.

