Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year [Image 13 of 14]

    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year

    POLAND

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sanjeev "Jay" Sivasankaran is recognized as the U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year at the 2024 European Missile Defender of the Year conference in Warsaw, Poland, on May 9, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8414189
    VIRIN: 240509-A-KX519-2808
    Resolution: 5315x3543
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year
    10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ShieldofVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT