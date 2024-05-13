Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 10:55 Photo ID: 8414188 VIRIN: 240509-A-KX519-4502 Resolution: 5315x3543 Size: 11.02 MB Location: PL

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 10th AAMDC Soldier recognized as U.S. Army European Missile Defender of the Year [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.