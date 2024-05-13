Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH-64 Apaches arrive in Agadir for African Lion 24 exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    AH-64 Apaches arrive in Agadir for African Lion 24 exercise

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    A Soldier from 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Utah National Guard, helps guide an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter off a C-17 Globemaster III, Agadir-Al Massara International Airport, Agadir, Morocco, May 17, 2024, in preparation for African Lion 2024. This year marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas)

    This work, AH-64 Apaches arrive in Agadir for African Lion 24 exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

