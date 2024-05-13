A Soldier from 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Utah National Guard, watches carefully as he helps guide an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter off a C-17 Globemaster III, Agadir-Al Massara International Airport, Agadir, Morocco, May 17, 2024, in preparation for African Lion 2024. This year marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 04:13 Photo ID: 8413681 VIRIN: 240517-A-EK137-3151 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.84 MB Location: AGADIR, MA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AH-64 Apaches arrive in Agadir for African Lion 24 exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.