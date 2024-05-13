240518-N-CV021-1088 NORTH PACIFIC SEA (May 18, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Daniel Jaimes Vargas, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, conducts flight quarters with a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60S) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the North Pacific Sea, May 18. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 03:14 Photo ID: 8413601 VIRIN: 240518-N-CV021-1088 Resolution: 6290x4193 Size: 2.68 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the North Pacific Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.