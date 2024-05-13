Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the North Pacific Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the North Pacific Sea

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240518-N-CV021-1035 NORTH PACIFIC SEA (May 18, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Taylor, from Jonesboro, Georgia, establishes communications during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the North Pacific Sea, May 18. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    TAGS

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet

