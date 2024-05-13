Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour [Image 5 of 12]

    The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony Cashiola, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, prepares his horse for the colors presentation at Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 17, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 00:30
    Photo ID: 8413499
    VIRIN: 240517-M-BL153-1077
    Resolution: 3873x5809
    Size: 1017.87 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    This work, The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colors
    Preakness
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
    DMAMProd
    USMCNews
    East Coast Tour

