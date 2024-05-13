NAVIFOR TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander Naval Information Forces poses for a photograph with the Naval Information Forces FY23 TYCOM Shore Sailor of the Year CTR1(IW/SW/AW) Kayla Jorge and Force Master Chief FORCM Laura Nunley during the Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year ceremony on May 16. CTR1 Jorge was also selected as the overall TYCOM Sailor of the Year. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

