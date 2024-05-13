Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVIFOR TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVIFOR TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander Naval Information Forces poses for a photograph with the Naval Information Forces FY23 TYCOM Sea Sailor of the Year CTM1(IW/SW/AW) Ryan Davidson and Force Master Chief FORCM Laura Nunley during the Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year ceremony on May 16. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 20:04
    Photo ID: 8413224
    VIRIN: 240516-N-FB292-1005
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 569.4 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAVIFOR TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVIFOR
    VADM Aeschbach
    TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year

