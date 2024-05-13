NAVIFOR TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander Naval Information Forces poses for a photograph with the Naval Information Forces FY23 TYCOM Sea Sailor of the Year CTM1(IW/SW/AW) Ryan Davidson and Force Master Chief FORCM Laura Nunley during the Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year ceremony on May 16. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

