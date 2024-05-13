Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail [Image 10 of 10]

    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Iditarod Race participants share a shelter along the trail at Finer Lake Alaska, on Feb. 28, 2024. Participants are likely to see each other along the trail and regularly shared the same shelter locations. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 19:48
    Photo ID: 8413219
    VIRIN: 240228-F-F3707-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
    Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arctic Endurance &ndash; 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Iditarod
    Ultra
    11th Air Force
    ALCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT