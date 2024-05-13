Iditarod Race participants share a shelter along the trail at Finer Lake Alaska, on Feb. 28, 2024. Participants are likely to see each other along the trail and regularly shared the same shelter locations. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8413219
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-F3707-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arctic Endurance – 1,000 Miles on the Iditarod Trail
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT