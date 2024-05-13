Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embodying the Guardian Spirit: Sgt. Daryl Griffin [Image 3 of 4]

    Embodying the Guardian Spirit: Sgt. Daryl Griffin

    SCHRIEVER SFB, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Sgt. Daryl Griffin, 8th Combat Training Squadron satellite vehicle operator staff instructor, poses for a photo as the focus of a feature story at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 7, 2024. Griffin was selected as Space Operations Command's nominee for the NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award. (U.S. Space Force Photo Illustrattion by Dennis Rogers & Tiana Williams)

    This work, Embodying the Guardian Spirit: Sgt. Daryl Griffin [Image 4 of 4], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CO
    Delta 8
    Schriever SFB
    Space Base Delta 1
    8th Combat Training Squadron
    NAACP Award

