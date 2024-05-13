SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Sgt. Daryl Griffin, 8th Combat Training Squadron satellite vehicle operator staff instructor, poses for a photo as the focus of a feature story at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 7, 2024. Griffin was selected as Space Operations Command's nominee for the NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:49 Photo ID: 8412758 VIRIN: 240507-X-IF173-1002 Resolution: 5416x8124 Size: 6.72 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Embodying the Guardian Spirit: Sgt. Daryl Griffin [Image 4 of 4], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.