    NAS JRB Fort Worth Hosts Regional Fire Chief Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    NAS JRB Fort Worth Hosts Regional Fire Chief Conference

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kryzentia Richards 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    Jeffry Frawley of NAS JRB Fort Worth was presented with the DOD Firefighter of the Year award during the Command Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) annual Regional Fire Chief Conference.

