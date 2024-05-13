NAS JRB Fort Worth Hosts Regional Fire Chief Conference

Courtesy Photo | Regional Fire Chiefs visit Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth (Courtesy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Regional Fire Chiefs visit Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth (Courtesy photo Chris Hanoch) see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB Fort Worth, TEXAS—Thirty-four regional fire chiefs from Command Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) gathered for their annual Regional Fire Chief Conference at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth on May 7-9, 2024.



Fire chiefs commenced the regional conference by presenting the CNRSE awards, during which Jeffry Frawley of NAS JRB Fort Worth was presented with the DOD Firefighter of the Year award. Several prestigious awards were given to fire departments and individuals within CNRSE for their exceptional contributions and achievements to the Navy and DOD.



“This award not only highlights the exceptional achievements of Jeffry Frawley, but also the exceptional skill and dedication of all of our firefighters at NAS JRB Fort Worth” said NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer Capt. Beau Hufstetler. “It is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence in serving our community and ensuring our safety.”



On days two and three of the conference the chiefs held strategic planning meetings and telecoms, where they planned and learned best practices, including an active shooter case study led by NAS Pensacola. Additionally, the group visited the Lockheed Martin F-35 production site.



NAS Key West Fire Chief Michael Ball found the conference enjoyable and enlightening.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a dynamic and inspiring event,” said Ball. “The Lockheed Martin factory tour was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we greatly appreciated. The NAS Pensacola active shooter case study led by Fire Chief Dan Chiapetta was enlightening and thought-provoking, it provided new perspectives and approaches to handling such emergencies in our own setting.”



Ball also had positive things to say about the NAS JRB Fort Worth Fire Department’s professionalism and hospitality during the conference.



“I was impressed by the teamwork and collaboration among NAS JRB Fort Worth Fire Department. From the firefighters to the Chief officers there was a strong sense of unity and shared purpose in ensuring the safety and security of their installation and the surrounding communities."



NAS JRB Fort Worth Deputy Fire Chief Lucas Free helped to plan and organize the three-day conference.



“Hosting the Regional Fire Chief’s Conference at NAS JRB Fort Worth was a great opportunity for the installation. It provided our department a platform to showcase our culture, personnel, and mission to the top leadership within CNRSE Fire and Emergency Services,” said Free. “Our regional staff shared best practices, common challenges, and requirements to be communicated to headquarters staff at CNIC. The amount of experience shared was invaluable to our team.”



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.