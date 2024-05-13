240516-N-OZ224-2072



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (May 16, 2024) Chelsea Green and Montez Ford, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestlers, help man a hose while on a tour with the United Service Organizations (USO) at Naval Station Mayport, May 16, 2024. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:21 Photo ID: 8412483 VIRIN: 240516-N-OZ224-2072 Resolution: 4021x5630 Size: 3.57 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWE Wrestlers Visit Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.