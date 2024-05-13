240516-N-OZ224-2030



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (May 16, 2024) Chelsea Green, a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler, grabs her food from the Oasis Galley while on a tour with the United Service Organizations (USO) at Naval Station Mayport, May 16, 2024. Naval Station Mayport is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 Photo ID: 8412482 VIRIN: 240516-N-OZ224-2030 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US This work, WWE Wrestlers Visit Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Vinson