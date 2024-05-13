Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) 2024

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen, conduct tactical combat casualty care, during a Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 17, 2024. The CORTRAMID program is a basic introduction and training event to familiarize U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen with the primary warfare designators that they will serve in, along with providing them with exposure to what is often their first Marine Corps fleet experience. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

