Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) 2024

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen, conduct tactical combat casualty care, during a Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 17, 2024. The CORTRAMID program is a basic introduction and training event to familiarize U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen with the primary warfare designators that they will serve in, along with providing them with exposure to what is often their first Marine Corps fleet experience. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:19
    Photo ID: 8411836
    VIRIN: 240517-M-VM946-1008
    Resolution: 3538x2359
    Size: 946.94 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) 2024
    Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) 2024
    Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) 2024
    Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer
    2nd MLG
    Midshipman
    Lejeune
    Training
    Orientation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT