    VSFB Defender's Challenge for Police Week 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keyon Pollock, 30th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, military crawls during a Defender’s Challenge ruck station at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 16, 2024. Several activities and events are hosted annually during Police Week to honor our West Coast Warriors’ dedication to defending with dominance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    SFS
    Defenders
    Fitness
    Police Week
    VSFB

