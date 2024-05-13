VSFB Defender's Challenge for Police Week 2024

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keyon Pollock, 30th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, military crawls during a Defender’s Challenge ruck station at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 16, 2024. Several activities and events are hosted annually during Police Week to honor our West Coast Warriors’ dedication to defending with dominance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

