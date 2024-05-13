U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keyon Pollock, 30th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, military crawls during a Defender’s Challenge ruck station at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 16, 2024. Several activities and events are hosted annually during Police Week to honor our West Coast Warriors’ dedication to defending with dominance. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8411775
|VIRIN:
|240516-X-XI961-1053
|Resolution:
|2983x2131
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VSFB Defender's Challenge for Police Week 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT