USACE continues its disaster preparedness cooperation with Serbia

A U.S. team of disaster response experts and members of several Serbian ministries and first responders participate in a 3-day workshop in Belgrade, Serbia, May 14-16.



More than 60 participants discussed the importance of safely managing hazardous materials during an emergency.



The U.S. team was comprised of three members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and three members of the Ohio National Guard State Partnership Program.

