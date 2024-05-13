Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE continues its disaster preparedness cooperation with Serbia [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE continues its disaster preparedness cooperation with Serbia

    BELGRADE, SERBIA

    05.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    A U.S. team of disaster response experts and members of several Serbian ministries and first responders participate in a 3-day workshop in Belgrade, Serbia, May 14-16.

    More than 60 participants discussed the importance of safely managing hazardous materials during an emergency.

    The U.S. team was comprised of three members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and three members of the Ohio National Guard State Partnership Program.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 09:43
    Location: BELGRADE, RS
    This work, USACE continues its disaster preparedness cooperation with Serbia [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE continues its disaster preparedness cooperation with Serbia

    Serbia
    USACE
    disaster response
    Institute for Security Governance

