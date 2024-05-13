8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award

A detailed photo of Sgt. Maj. Maximo Nunez's Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Leadership Sustainment Award presented to him by Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, on behalf of the Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics, April 30, 2024, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Nunez, the 8th TSC's operations sergeant major, is the first noncommissioned officer to receive the award since its inception in 2015.

