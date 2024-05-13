Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award [Image 1 of 2]

    8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. Maximo Nunez, the operations sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a portrait wearing his Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Leadership Sustainment Award May 16, 2024, on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Nunez is the first noncommissioned officer to be selected by the Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics for this award since its inception in 2015.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 00:51
    VIRIN: 240516-A-LG865-1001
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    This work, 8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Logistics

    Sergeant Major

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Logistics
    LTG Gregg
    SGM Maximo Nunez
    Army DCS logistics

