Sgt. Maj. Maximo Nunez, the operations sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a portrait wearing his Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Leadership Sustainment Award May 16, 2024, on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Nunez is the first noncommissioned officer to be selected by the Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics for this award since its inception in 2015.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 00:51
|Photo ID:
|8410715
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-LG865-1001
|Resolution:
|4098x2733
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award
Logistics
Sergeant Major
