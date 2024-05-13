Sea Dragons attend LANPAC 2024

Soldiers from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) attended the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) 2024 Symposium and Exposition to further their knowledge of innovative defense sector technology and gain insight from multiple senior military officials and national security experts on regional security concerns against the U.S. and its allies in the Indo-Pacific theater, May 14-16.

