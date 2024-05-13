Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Dragons attend LANPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Sea Dragons attend LANPAC 2024

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) attended the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) 2024 Symposium and Exposition to further their knowledge of innovative defense sector technology and gain insight from multiple senior military officials and national security experts on regional security concerns against the U.S. and its allies in the Indo-Pacific theater, May 14-16.

    This work, Sea Dragons attend LANPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANPAC24

