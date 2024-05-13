Sea Dragons attend LANPAC 2024

HONOLULU – Soldiers from the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) attended the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) 2024 Symposium and Exposition to further their knowledge of innovative defense sector technology and gain insight from multiple senior military officials and national security experts on regional security concerns against the U.S. and its allies in the Indo-Pacific theater.



“The Indo-Pacific remains the most consequential theater for our long-term national security,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Commander. “Continued weapons development, coupled with observations from both Ukraine and Israel, demonstrate that there is no sanctuary from Air and Missile threats -- especially from China or Democratic People Republic Korea (DPRK), which threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



This international event highlighted the advancing roles of land forces within the Indo-Pacific theater, emphasizing their unique contribution to joint and coalition efforts. Integrated Air Defense remains an inherently joint and combined effort dependent on working hand in hand with the joint forces, partners, and allies. Air defense remains critical to the U.S. and its regional partners as the U.S. Army operationalizes the transformation of the Air Defense Branch to defend critical assets in the Republic of Korea, Japan, Guam, and the Philippines.



Air Defenders and attendees drew insight from a select group of military and government leaders, as well as defense industry representatives from around the world. Air defense remains a growing industry, and the Army's commitment to capacity and capability demonstrates its key role as part of the theater Army and Joint Force.



“Mobilizing our strategic land power network for the greater good is vital to our security and prosperity - for each of our nations and the region. Why?” asked. Gen. Charles Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific Commander. “ Because our network allows us to respond in unison in times of crisis.”



The U.S. Army collaborates with partner nations and allies through the integrated battle command system to create a common operating picture, detect theater ballistic threats, and distribute mutually beneficial air defense solutions across multiple communication platforms.



“Our network reinforces collective legitimacy for armies and nations to resist coercion,” said Gen. Flynn. “Our network denies incremental, insidious, and irresponsible behaviors of authoritarian regimes.”



The Pacific theater of operations consists of vast seas and airspace, which makes conducting land-based operations incredibly difficult. Adapting to the Pacific region's unique challenges requires various strategies and capabilities.



“Although most of our theater consists of vast seaplanes and airspace, land is a strategic commodity with significant importance,” said Lt. Col. Jefferery Cashon, 94th AAMDC's deputy operations officer. “Naval vessels and aircraft need land for logistical support, and we defend it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 Story ID: 471501 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Sea Dragons attend LANPAC 2024, by SFC Victor Aguirre