20th CBRNE Command Best Squad and Best Warrior 2024 Day 2: Mystery Events

Members of the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), performed tactical care under fire during the mystery event for the Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition hosted by 20th CBRNE Command at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 15, 2024. The 20th CBRNE Command’s Best Squad Competition and Best Warrior Competition is a single event used to select the best Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year from Soldiers within the command and its major subordinate commands. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

