    20th CBRNE Command Best Squad and Best Warrior 2024 Day 2: Mystery Events [Image 1 of 2]

    20th CBRNE Command Best Squad and Best Warrior 2024 Day 2: Mystery Events

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), conducted the mystery event in the Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition hosted by 20th CBRNE Command at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 15, 2024. The 20th CBRNE Command’s Best Squad Competition and Best Warrior Competition is a single event used to select the best Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year from Soldiers within the command and its major subordinate commands. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 21:08
    Photo ID: 8410495
    VIRIN: 240515-A-TG877-2002
    Resolution: 6617x5294
    Size: 15.29 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 20th CBRNE Command Best Squad and Best Warrior 2024 Day 2: Mystery Events [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

