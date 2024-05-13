TRADEWINDS 24 concludes with a closing ceremony

Barbados Coast Guard Lieutenant Chrispen Hackett, the master of ceremonies, facilitates the closing ceremony during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) closing ceremony at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Saint Michael, Barbados after TW24 on May 16, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong)

