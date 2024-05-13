Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS 24 concludes with a closing ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    TRADEWINDS 24 concludes with a closing ceremony

    BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong 

    U.S. Army South

    The Honourable Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, speaks at the TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) closing ceremony at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Saint Michael, Barbados after TW24 on May 16, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sally Armstrong)

    closing ceremony
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

