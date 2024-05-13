Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creating and Maintaining Joint Interior Lines [Image 3 of 3]

    Creating and Maintaining Joint Interior Lines

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Panel members discuss the importance of creating and maintaining joint interior lines during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exhibition, May 16, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Joint Interior Lines is the Theater Army building forward positions to create enduring advantage, operational reach, and operational endurance for the joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)

