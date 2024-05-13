Panel members discuss the importance of creating and maintaining joint interior lines during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exhibition, May 16, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Joint Interior Lines is the Theater Army building forward positions to create enduring advantage, operational reach, and operational endurance for the joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:07 Photo ID: 8410263 VIRIN: 240516-A-NT260-1144 Resolution: 5369x3579 Size: 2.04 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Creating and Maintaining Joint Interior Lines [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.