Panel members discuss the importance of creating and maintaining joint interior lines during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exhibition, May 16, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Joint Interior Lines is the Theater Army building forward positions to create enduring advantage, operational reach, and operational endurance for the joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8410263
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-NT260-1144
|Resolution:
|5369x3579
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Creating and Maintaining Joint Interior Lines [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT