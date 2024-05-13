Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Steven Shapiro (left), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, 8th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general (middle), and Canadian Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, United Nations Command deputy commander discuss the importance of creating and maintaining joint interior lines during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exhibition, May 16, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Joint Interior Lines is the Theater Army building forward positions to create enduring advantage, operational reach, and operational endurance for the joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)

