Firefighters with Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services and Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue raise a mannequin on a stretcher during a simulated confined space rescue on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington May 8, 2024. Joint exercises such as this one build partnership and ensure emergency responders are able to safely extract patients from any confined space at any time. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:04 Photo ID: 8410254 VIRIN: 240508-N-DS883-1072 Resolution: 3974x2839 Size: 1.32 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.