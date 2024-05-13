Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill [Image 5 of 7]

    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Joey Werlech, an apparatus operator with Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue, lifts a mannequin out of a confined space during a simulated rescue with Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington May 8, 2024. Joint exercises such as this one build partnership and ensure emergency responders are able to safely extract patients from any confined space at any time. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8410252
    VIRIN: 240508-N-DS883-1070
    Resolution: 5175x3632
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill
    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill
    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill
    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill
    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill
    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill
    NRNW Fire and Emergency Services Hosts Joint Rescue Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    firefighters
    Navy Region Northwest
    fire and rescue
    rescue drill
    Central Kitsap Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT