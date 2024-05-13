PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security) Victor Minella speaks to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Security Forces Sailors and civilian employees during a May 14 familiarization tour of the installation. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024
This work, DUSN (I&S) Visit to NAS Pensacola, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.