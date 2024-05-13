PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security) Victor Minella speaks with Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty May 14 during a familiarization tour of the installation.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8409698
|VIRIN:
|240514-N-PJ019-1000
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|676.92 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DUSN (I&S) Visit to NAS Pensacola [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT