    DUSN (I&S) Visit to NAS Pensacola [Image 1 of 4]

    DUSN (I&amp;S) Visit to NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security) Victor Minella speaks with Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty May 14 during a familiarization tour of the installation.

    #CNRSE #NASP

