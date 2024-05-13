Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Banta & Maj. Gen. Reventlow Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    Lt. Gen. Banta &amp; Maj. Gen. Reventlow Visit

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Lieutenant General Edward Banta, Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, Major General Keith Reventlow, Marine Corps Logistics Command commanding general, and Colonel Gary Thompson, Marine Corps Logistics Command Chief of Staff, joined Colonel Gregory Pace, base commanding officer, and Colonel Kirk Spangenberg, Marine Depot Maintenance Command commanding officer, for a visit and tour of Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California on May 15. During the visit, Lt. Gen. Banta & Maj. Gen. Reventlow were briefed and guided to the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard stables, MDMC Production Plant Barstow, and 1st Force Storage Battalion. They were also present for an award ceremony recognizing Ken and Melisa Nowicki for their outstanding volunteer service on base and in the community.
    View more photos: https://www.facebook.com/MCLBBarstow/

    Lt. Gen. Banta &amp; Maj. Gen. Reventlow Visit
    Lt. Gen. Banta &amp; Maj. Gen. Reventlow Visit

    #usmc #marines #mclbbarstow

