Lieutenant General Edward Banta, Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, Major General Keith Reventlow, Marine Corps Logistics Command commanding general, and Colonel Gary Thompson, Marine Corps Logistics Command Chief of Staff, joined Colonel Gregory Pace, base commanding officer, and Colonel Kirk Spangenberg, Marine Depot Maintenance Command commanding officer, for a visit and tour of Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California on May 15. During the visit, Lt. Gen. Banta & Maj. Gen. Reventlow were briefed and guided to the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard stables, MDMC Production Plant Barstow, and 1st Force Storage Battalion. They were also present for an award ceremony recognizing Ken and Melisa Nowicki for their outstanding volunteer service on base and in the community.

