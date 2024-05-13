Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers conducted a night live fire training exercise at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on May 8, 2024. The multi-domain live fire event synchronized assets in the space, cyber, land, and air domains, creating a convergence window to defeat enemy forces (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:10
    Photo ID: 8408324
    VIRIN: 240509-A-PE102-5098
    Resolution: 4906x3271
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Nicole Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise
    Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT