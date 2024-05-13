Paratroopers conducted a night live fire training exercise at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on May 8, 2024. The multi-domain live fire event synchronized assets in the space, cyber, land, and air domains, creating a convergence window to defeat enemy forces (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller).
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 07:10
|Photo ID:
|8408324
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-PE102-5098
|Resolution:
|4906x3271
|Size:
|11.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Nicole Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
