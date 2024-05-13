Paratroopers conduct multi-domain live fire exercise

Paratroopers conducted a night live fire training exercise at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on May 8, 2024. The multi-domain live fire event synchronized assets in the space, cyber, land, and air domains, creating a convergence window to defeat enemy forces (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nicole Miller).

