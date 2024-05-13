Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing [Image 8 of 8]

    43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing

    POLAND

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, retrieve an Improved Ribbon Bridge with an M1977 Common Bridge Transport after the Wet Gap Crossing at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, in support of Immediate Response 24, May 15, 2024. The CBTs are the vehicles that deposit and pull in the IBR for the Wet Gap Crossing, a tactical operation that uses these rafts across water obstacles. This maneuver allows tactical vehicles to drive from the land onto the raft and be transported across the water. IBRs can also be attached together to create a solid bridge.

    DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 05:58
    Photo ID: 8408233
    VIRIN: 240515-A-KJ355-1786
    Resolution: 6379x4253
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing
    43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing
    Boat Operators 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing
    Boat Operators 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing
    43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing
    Bridge Crew 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing
    43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing
    43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company Wet Gap Crossing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT