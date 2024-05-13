Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart, the Command Sergeant Major of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, presents at the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 20:13 Photo ID: 8407504 VIRIN: 240515-A-EE372-1003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.34 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 94th AAMDC Command Team Highlights Importance of Theater Posture at LANPAC 24 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.