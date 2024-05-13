94th AAMDC Command Team Highlights Importance of Theater Posture at LANPAC 2024

HONOLULU – The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) command team spoke at the Commander’s Corner to highlight the importance of theater posture during the 2024 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium at Waikiki, May 15, 2024. LANPAC Symposium is an annual event hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) that brings together military leaders, industry experts and allied nations to discuss issues related to land forces in the Indo-Pacific region.



In his address, Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, commanding general of the 94th AAMDC, delved into the capabilities of Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Composite Battalions, underscoring their potential through bilateral and trilateral experiments, exercises and symposiums. He also emphasized the transformative opportunities presented by Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).



“Air defense transformation will be enabled by the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) fielding in the next several years,” said Brig. Gen. Costello. “We're embracing the opportunities that this re-envisioned C2 capability will bring, fundamentally changing the way we are organized and employed, with significant implications for longstanding processes across the Joint Force.”



The anticipation lies in utilizing this sophisticated command and control capability to initiate a substantial reorganization of military structures and operational methodologies. These forthcoming shifts will extend their influence beyond air defense, impacting established protocols across the Joint Force. This transformation necessitates a multifaceted approach, involving comprehensive training and education.



“So as we talk about transformation, one thing we have to realize that’s gone are the days of organic censors to any one shooter,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart, 94th AAMDC command sergeant major. “These changes will require many things, from our officers, our NCOs and our soldiers which will need to be trained and taught to become the leaders of tomorrow.”



The proliferation of missile technology and the rise of increasingly sophisticated aircraft pose a significant threat to both military forces and civilian populations. AMD Battalions offer a layered defense system, adept at intercepting a wide range of threats, spanning from rockets and drones to ballistic missiles.



“AMD Composite Battalions utilize a layered approach to defense, leveraging a combination of sensors, interceptors, and command and control systems to detect, track and neutralize various types of threats in different phases of flight,” Costello said. “Unlike traditional single-component units, AMD Composite Battalions are uniquely structured to integrate multiple assets and capabilities into a unified force, maximizing their effectiveness in countering a wide range of threats.”



Collaborative training with partner nations enables air defense units to establish a unified comprehension of tactics, communication protocols, and engagement procedures. These mutual experiences guarantee seamless cooperation during real-world operations, facilitating the integration of air defense data and efforts among allied forces.



“Integrated Air Defense remains an inherently joint and combined effort,” said Costello. “Working hand in hand with the Joint Forces, partners and allies remains critical to our success as we strive to operationalize the transformation of the Air Defense Branch and defend critical assets on a daily basis.”



The Army's IAMD program is currently undergoing its most significant modernization in four decades, enhancing both capacity and capability. This initiative includes the introduction of new battalions equipped with cutting-edge systems such as Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD), Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC), Lower Tier Air Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) and Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles. These systems are seamlessly integrated through the IBCS.



“By consolidating data from a number of different sensors, including radar, satellites, other partners and allies, and the Joint Force, IBCS creates a unified, and comprehensive picture of the battle space, providing expeditionary forces, unparalleled situational awareness, and decision-making capabilities,” said Costello. “IBCS enhances the scalability and adaptability, of air and missile defense operations, allowing commanders to tailor their defensive posture, to meet specific mission needs.”



Recent conflicts, such as those in Ukraine, underscore the critical importance of a layered defense against a spectrum of threats, including both air and missile systems. The Army is actively supporting the Department of Defense's efforts to bolster AMD capability and capacity within the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) region. This includes the establishment of the Guam Defense System (GDS), which further enhances regional security.



The 94th AAMDC leads and integrates all Army air defense assets in the Indo-Pacific region with our joint and multi-national partners and allies. Our command priorities of readiness (ability to fight tonight), calibrated posture (providing the right capability at the right time and in the right place), and allies and partners directly contribute to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

