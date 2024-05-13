APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 7, 2024) – Lt. Joseph Millard, right, the weapon’s officer aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), speaks Jay Lutz, CNIC N4 Deputy Director - Facilities and Environment, left, and his team during a tour of Frank Cable, May 7, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 20:06 Photo ID: 8407496 VIRIN: 240507-N-TU830-1064 Resolution: 3572x2377 Size: 980.44 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNIC N4 Deputy Director - Facilities and Environment, Tours USS Frank Cable [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.