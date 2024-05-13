Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNIC N4 Deputy Director - Facilities and Environment, Tours USS Frank Cable [Image 2 of 2]

    CNIC N4 Deputy Director - Facilities and Environment, Tours USS Frank Cable

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    05.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 7, 2024) – Lt. Joseph Millard, right, the weapon’s officer aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), speaks Jay Lutz, CNIC N4 Deputy Director - Facilities and Environment, left, and his team during a tour of Frank Cable, May 7, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

