Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commander, U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Yasunori Morishita, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Gen. An Su Park, Chief of Staff, Republic of Korea Army, and Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australia present their armies' positions on security issues during an international panel at the Landpower in the Pacific conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. The conference, hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army, brings together representatives from armies from across the Indo-Pacific for leader development and professional discussion.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 20:17 Photo ID: 8407493 VIRIN: 240515-A-MM617-1006 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.14 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LANPAC Day 2 begins with remarks on Joint, Multi-Domain Operations and Staying Power discussion [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jonathon Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.