    LANPAC Day 2 begins with remarks on Joint, Multi-Domain Operations and Staying Power discussion [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Lewis 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Adm. Stephen T. Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers keynote remarks at the Landpower in the Pacific conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. The conference, hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army, brings together representatives from armies from across the Indo-Pacific for leader development and professional discussion.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Allies
    USARMY
    Indo-Pacific
    LANPAC
    LANPAC2024
