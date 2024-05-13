Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment [Image 4 of 4]

    STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment

    MOSS LANDING, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    240514-N-FA490-1054 MOSS LANDING, Calif. (May 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Caroline Kelly, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), meets with Monterey County high school students who participated in the NPS Rapid Innovation Design Challenge during a tour of the historic fishing vessel Western Flyer. A total of 38 students representing nine teams from schools in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Salinas took part in the third annual Design Challenge. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 19:43
    Photo ID: 8407466
    VIRIN: 240514-N-FA490-1054
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: MOSS LANDING, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment
    STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment
    STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment
    STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    STEM
    education
    innovation
    Design Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT