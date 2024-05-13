240514-N-FA490-1054 MOSS LANDING, Calif. (May 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Caroline Kelly, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), meets with Monterey County high school students who participated in the NPS Rapid Innovation Design Challenge during a tour of the historic fishing vessel Western Flyer. A total of 38 students representing nine teams from schools in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Salinas took part in the third annual Design Challenge. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024
Location: MOSS LANDING, CA, US
This work, STEM Design Challenge Students Create Autonomous Solutions to Monitor Water Quality, Environment, by PO2 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.