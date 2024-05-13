Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240515-N-SJ665-1004 WASHINGTON (May 15, 2024) Captain Ken Collins, Reno, Nev., congratulates Chief Musician Renee DeBoer, Independence, Mo., on re-enlisting with the US Navy Band. The Navy Band re-enlists many sailors throughout the year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Navy
    Re-enlistment Ceremony. Navy Music

