240515-N-SJ665-1003 WASHINGTON (May 15, 2024) Captain Ken Collins, Reno, Nev., congratulates Musician 1st Class Caeley Jackson, Arlington, Va., on re-enlisting with the US Navy Band. The Navy Band re-enlists many sailors throughout the year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 18:50
|Photo ID:
|8407390
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-SJ665-1003
|Resolution:
|6420x4285
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Re-Enlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
