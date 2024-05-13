U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rauch, 6th Security Forces Squadron unmanned aircraft system program manager, poses for a photo after being recognized as Champ of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. Rauch coordinated vital programs to detect drone threats in restricted air space above MacDill’s 7.2-mile coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:39 Photo ID: 8407149 VIRIN: 240514-F-YW699-1004 Resolution: 3931x2574 Size: 5.77 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Champ of the Week- SSgt. Nicholas Rauch [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.